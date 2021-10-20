Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $116.96 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

