G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.28. 12,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,191,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Several research firms have commented on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $579.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.19.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. As a group, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,862,000 after acquiring an additional 80,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.