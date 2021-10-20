FY2024 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn $4.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.07. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

