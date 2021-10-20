FY2023 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.36. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

XEL opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 261.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451,563 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,984 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.