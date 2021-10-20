FY2022 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Increased by Analyst

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $14.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.90. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.19 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.