FY2022 EPS Estimates for Microchip Technology Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Microchip Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $3.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.50 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $74.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average is $84.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

