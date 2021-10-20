FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. Raised by Cormark (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Friday, October 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.36.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$172.00 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUG. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.91.

LUG stock opened at C$11.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$12.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11.

In other news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

