FY2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $14.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.75. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.66. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.74.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $268.13 on Wednesday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

