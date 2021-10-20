FY2021 EPS Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Boosted by KeyCorp

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued on Sunday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JBHT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.20.

JBHT opened at $191.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

