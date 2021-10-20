FY2021 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.15.

Galiano Gold stock opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$2.17. The company has a market cap of C$224.94 million and a PE ratio of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 22.73 and a quick ratio of 22.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.28.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

