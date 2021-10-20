FY2021 EPS Estimates for AC Immune SA Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research note issued on Sunday, October 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ACIU opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $438.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.79.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 185,128 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 196,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 76,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

