Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.28

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.28 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 33.55 ($0.44), with a volume of 639,135 shares traded.

Separately, Libertas Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 102 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Futura Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of £92.72 million and a PE ratio of -25.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.31.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

