Furucombo (COMBO) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $592,997.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00064502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00070176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00102201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,972.34 or 1.00199793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.61 or 0.05999874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002558 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.