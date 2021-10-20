Fund L.P. 10X Sells 10,000 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $36,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00.

GALT stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.36.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,953,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 51,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

