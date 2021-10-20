Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FULT. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.