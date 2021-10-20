Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.73

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and traded as high as $38.00. Fujitsu shares last traded at $37.69, with a volume of 16,889 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.84%. Research analysts forecast that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fujitsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

