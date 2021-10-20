FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.74

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.74 and traded as high as $80.41. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $80.33, with a volume of 12,130 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.74.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

