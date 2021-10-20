FTX Token (FTT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $466.69 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $61.72 or 0.00092616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $7.43 billion and approximately $466.69 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00041166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.73 or 0.00190166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009304 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 336,231,561 coins and its circulating supply is 120,361,225 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

