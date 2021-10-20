FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
FRPH stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35. FRP has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $528.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.70.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 130.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
Read More: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.