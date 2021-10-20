FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FRPH stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35. FRP has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $528.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.70.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 130.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FRP in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FRP by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in FRP by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in FRP by 84,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in FRP in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

