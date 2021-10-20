Frontier Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 260,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. 6,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,928. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.55%.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.