Frontier Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $61.29. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,493. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $62.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

