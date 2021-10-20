Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,784. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $255.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

