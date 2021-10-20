Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,388. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

