Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Twist Bioscience worth $17,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,798,000 after buying an additional 168,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 60.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,474,000 after buying an additional 513,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $480,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,253.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,280,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,507,874. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $119.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average of $114.56. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

