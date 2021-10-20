Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,546 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Keros Therapeutics worth $16,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KROS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 566,422 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,694,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,062,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,348,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,184,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,023,202. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $889.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.65. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

