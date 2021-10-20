Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

