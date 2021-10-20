Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $14.05 Million in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 241,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,051,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Doximity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $96,187,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $43,650,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $84,272,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $873,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

