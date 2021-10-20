Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $14.05 Million in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 241,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,051,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Doximity at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $96,187,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $43,650,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $84,272,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $873,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ DOCS opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79.
In other news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
