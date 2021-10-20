Franklin Resources Inc. Has $17.32 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,375 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $165.45 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

