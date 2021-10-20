Franklin Resources Inc. Has $15.46 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,393 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.14% of Watsco worth $15,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,025,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 180.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 270.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $286.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.82. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSO. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

