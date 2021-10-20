Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

