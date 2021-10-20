Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 427.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,884 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $15,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Etsy by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,633,000 after acquiring an additional 336,258 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.8% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Etsy by 38.2% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 292,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80,835 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 29,130.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $226.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.49.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,257 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,807. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

