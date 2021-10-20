Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,284 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $2,884,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS stock opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

