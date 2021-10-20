Fortress Wealth Group LLC Takes $659,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. The Walt Disney comprises 0.6% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.48. The company had a trading volume of 78,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,549,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $309.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.66. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

