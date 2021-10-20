Fortress Wealth Group LLC Invests $341,000 in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 227.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 36,231 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 38.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 69,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,343. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

