Fortress Wealth Group LLC Invests $10.62 Million in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 221,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 9.5% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $149,000.

RDVY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,009. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

