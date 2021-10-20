Fortress Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,055 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,778. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

