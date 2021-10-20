Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.15. 107,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,402,010. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

