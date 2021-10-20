Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fortis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.22.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. Fortis has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fortis by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,406,000 after buying an additional 2,508,597 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,264,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,027,000 after buying an additional 835,936 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Fortis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,067,000 after buying an additional 530,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Fortis by 5,000,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,156,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.