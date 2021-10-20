Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will report sales of $116.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.04 million to $116.80 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $108.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $490.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.03 million to $490.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $528.00 million, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $528.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $25,336.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $319,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $40,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth $903,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.33 million, a PE ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

