Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.87

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.87 and traded as high as $107.50. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $106.76, with a volume of 7,347 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $91.87.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $587.88 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.29%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.566 per share. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

