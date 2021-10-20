FormFactor (FORM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. FormFactor has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.310-$0.390 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FormFactor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of FormFactor worth $18,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

