FormFactor (FORM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. FormFactor has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.310-$0.390 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
