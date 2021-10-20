Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Stuart J. Rowley Sells 15,000 Shares

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 57.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after buying an additional 476,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Ford Motor by 22.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 136,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

