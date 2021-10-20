Force Hill Capital Management LP Has $10.45 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Force Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for 2.1% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Synopsys by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in Synopsys by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Synopsys by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Synopsys by 328.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $1,899,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.00. 2,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,961. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.20 and a twelve month high of $340.66. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

