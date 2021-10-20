Force Hill Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Force Hill Capital Management LP cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up about 3.0% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $14,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.60.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total transaction of $16,359,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $3,202,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,036,717 shares of company stock worth $313,022,408. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,776. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.90 and its 200-day moving average is $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.39. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

