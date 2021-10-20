Force Hill Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Force Hill Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,637,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.12. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Truist raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 102,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,846 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.