Fmr LLC Sells 123,471 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,471 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.49% of Entegris worth $81,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after acquiring an additional 676,350 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Entegris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Entegris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,410,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,117,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $129.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,897,753 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.