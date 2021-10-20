Fmr LLC Has $86.90 Million Stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,563,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511,379 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.12% of Passage Bio worth $86,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 435,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $500.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.53. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PASG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG).

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.