Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,847 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of Connect Biopharma worth $76,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNTB opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $29.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

Separately, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

