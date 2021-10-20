Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Update

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $1,134,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,322,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

