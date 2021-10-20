Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($209.04) to £175 ($228.64) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £166.54 ($217.58).

LON FLTR opened at £143.20 ($187.09) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of £117 ($152.86) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -345.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £144.71 and a 200-day moving average price of £139.80.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

